Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Too afraid to leave home: ICE’s toll on Latino HIV care in the United States

By Guest Contributor
Since the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launched Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis in February 2026, Latino communities are struggling to access HIV care.


© Global Voices
