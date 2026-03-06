Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Women, Girls with Disabilities Face Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aisha (not her real name), a woman with an acquired disability, sitting at the Center for Independent Living, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. © 2022 Cabar.Asia (Bishkek, March 6, 2026) – Women with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan face alarming rates of harassment, physical and sexual abuse, and economic discrimination, despite legal reforms, Human Rights Watch said today, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026.The Kyrgyz government has taken positive steps in the last year to address violence against women with disabilities and to uphold their rights. But the government…


© Human Rights Watch -
