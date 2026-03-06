Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your gut microbiome and heart are closer than you think

By Fiona Newberry, Postdodctoral Research Associate, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, University of Leicester
The gut microbiome plays an important role in many aspects of health, from digestion and immune function to metabolic balance and neurological processes.

Several diseases have even been associated with changes in the microbiome’s composition, including inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer, obesityThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “We will continue to move forward. There is no turning back”
~ Türkiye: Politically-motivated prosecution of Istanbul mayor raises serious fair trial concerns
~ 8 wins against gender-based discrimination, violence and injustice
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women, Girls with Disabilities Face Abuse
~ What the UK’s ‘day of reflection’ reveals about COVID memory
~ Six female film directors celebrating Spain’s linguistic diversity on screen
~ Nigeria: Government and oil firms must expedite investigation of gas leaks threatening to destroy Nigerian community
~ Workers’ Rights: ‘Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities’
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters
~ Vietnam’s Courageous Women Behind Bars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter