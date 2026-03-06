Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six female film directors celebrating Spain’s linguistic diversity on screen

By Catherine Barbour, Assistant Professor in Hispanic Studies, Trinity College Dublin
The Spanish film industry has historically been dominated by men and, perhaps unsurprisingly, by the Spanish language. The country doesn’t have a great track record for valuing minority languages, or the cultural outputs made in them.

Pioneering female directors including Icíar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “We will continue to move forward. There is no turning back”
~ Türkiye: Politically-motivated prosecution of Istanbul mayor raises serious fair trial concerns
~ 8 wins against gender-based discrimination, violence and injustice
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women, Girls with Disabilities Face Abuse
~ What the UK’s ‘day of reflection’ reveals about COVID memory
~ Why your gut microbiome and heart are closer than you think
~ Nigeria: Government and oil firms must expedite investigation of gas leaks threatening to destroy Nigerian community
~ Workers’ Rights: ‘Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities’
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters
~ Vietnam’s Courageous Women Behind Bars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter