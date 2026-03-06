Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Government and oil firms must expedite investigation of gas leaks threatening to destroy Nigerian community

By Amnesty International
The Nigerian Government must immediately expedite their investigation into gas leaks across the Bille community in the oil-producing Niger Delta region, which are putting the lives of local residents in grave danger, warned Amnesty International. In October 2025, fishermen from Bille, a coastal town in Rivers State, reported seeing bubbling water accompanied by a sulphurous […] The post Nigeria: Government and oil firms must expedite investigation of gas leaks threatening to destroy Nigerian community appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Workers’ Rights: ‘Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities’
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters
~ Vietnam’s Courageous Women Behind Bars
~ Epstein files reveal the power – and peril – of online sleuths doing the government’s work
~ The US sank an Iranian warship and didn’t rescue the survivors. Is this legal in war?
~ Australian children now have half as many moles as kids in 1992. That’s good news for melanoma risk
~ The Iran war has triggered a fuel price rise. What does this mean for Australian consumers?
~ The Greens’ election review flew under the radar. Here’s what it said
~ The Taliban wages war on women, but their voices roar on the page. Here are 5 essential books by Afghan women writers
~ English doesn’t need protecting in New Zealand – but other languages do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter