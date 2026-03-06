Tolerance.ca
Workers’ Rights: ‘Fair Chains, Fair Opportunities’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Readymade garments workers in a green factory in Savar, Bangladesh, April 9, 2025. © 2025 Ahmed Salahuddin/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Amsterdam) – Human Rights Watch will conduct research for the next three years into working conditions in the supply chains in Asia for European countries, thanks to the generous support of the players of the Postcode Lottery Netherlands. Many of the products sold in Europe begin their journey in Asia. Yet too many of the workers making these products, in countries such as China, Bangladesh, and Thailand, often receive inadequate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
