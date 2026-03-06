Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters

By Amnesty International
Warning: This press release contains descriptions of sexual violence and torture. Members of Ethiopia’s Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have subjected women and girls to sexual violence committing rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, summary killings and destruction of civilian property which may amount to war crimes, during the conflict which started in the Oromia region in […] The post Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
