Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam’s Courageous Women Behind Bars

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Left to right: Hoang Thi Hong Thai, Can Thi Theu, Pham Doan Trang, and Dinh Thi Thu Thuy. © Private In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Vietnam Women’s Union launched a nationwide campaign called “long-dress week” (tuan le ao dai) to “promote the beauty of Vietnam’s women.”Between March 1 and 8, women have been urged to wear “traditional” long dresses at workplaces and public events to spotlight “the image” of Vietnamese femininity. But by prioritizing women’s appearance, the Vietnam Women’s Union is ignoring serious rights issues, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia: Authorities must investigate sexual violence, summary killings and torture by OLA fighters
~ Epstein files reveal the power – and peril – of online sleuths doing the government’s work
~ The US sank an Iranian warship and didn’t rescue the survivors. Is this legal in war?
~ Australian children now have half as many moles as kids in 1992. That’s good news for melanoma risk
~ The Iran war has triggered a fuel price rise. What does this mean for Australian consumers?
~ The Greens’ election review flew under the radar. Here’s what it said
~ The Taliban wages war on women, but their voices roar on the page. Here are 5 essential books by Afghan women writers
~ English doesn’t need protecting in New Zealand – but other languages do
~ Is honey good for you? Can it speed recovery if you’re sick or injured?
~ Iran’s regime has shut down the internet in the middle of war – placing civilians in the crosshairs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter