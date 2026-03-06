Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Iran war has triggered a fuel price rise. What does this mean for Australian consumers?

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor of Law, Deakin University
As many Australians prepare for the Labour Day long weekend, you might be watching the price at the fuel bowser with more trepidation than usual.

The crisis in the Middle East has caused global disruptions to energy and liquid fuel markets. And we are feeling it in Australia.

Shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the only sea passage from the oil-rich Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has come to a virtual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
