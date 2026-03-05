Tolerance.ca
English doesn’t need protecting in New Zealand – but other languages do

By Sidney Wong, PhD Candidate in Linguistics (Canterbury) and Research Fellow, University of Otago
Andreea S. Calude, Associate Professor in Linguistics, University of Waikato
Jesin James, Senior Lecturer in Engineering, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The proposed English Language Bill assumes a problem. In reality, English dominates public life while many heritage languages struggle to survive.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
