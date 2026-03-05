Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is honey good for you? Can it speed recovery if you’re sick or injured?

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Honey is often praised for a range of health benefits, from soothing a sore throat and helping you get to sleep to healing woulds and lowering risk factors for diabetes and heart disease.

Honey’s acidity has the potential to prevent bacterial growth, while its density and stickiness generates osmotic pressure (in the same way as quicksand) which restrain bacteria.

Other compounds in honey contribute anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

But do the claims about honey for specific health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
