Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s regime has shut down the internet in the middle of war – placing civilians in the crosshairs

By Amin Naeni, PhD Candidate in International Relations, Deakin University; Dublin City University
On February 28, hours after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, the Iranian regime imposed a nationwide internet shutdown.

Roughly one week into the conflict, it is estimated only around 1% of normal internet traffic remains accessible across the country.

This represents one of the rare instances in modern history in which a government has almost entirely disconnected its own population from the internet during a major military crisis.

The risks this creates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Taliban wages war on women, but their voices roar on the page. Here are 5 essential books by Afghan women writers
~ English doesn’t need protecting in New Zealand – but other languages do
~ Is honey good for you? Can it speed recovery if you’re sick or injured?
~ Stricter Rules Needed Around DHS Vehicle Pursuits
~ The ousting of Peru’s president points to a deeper crisis
~ Male teachers can challenge misogyny in schools every day, not just on International Women’s Day
~ Wasps and frogs keep evolving a crucial pain molecule in their venom. Now we know why
~ 40% of teenage boys believe women lie about domestic and sexual violence: new research
~ In Trump’s precarious world, NZ will need all the middle-sized friends it can get
~ How does Iran go about selecting a new supreme leader? And who is in the running?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter