Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stricter Rules Needed Around DHS Vehicle Pursuits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest at Forsyth Park after the death of teacher Linda Davis, who was killed in a vehicle collision with a man fleeing from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Savannah, Georgia, US, February 17, 2026. © 2026 Erik S Lesser/EPA/Shutterstock On February 16, 2026, a car chase by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ended in a deadly crash in Georgia, killing beloved teacher, Dr. Linda Davis.ICE officers were pursuing Oscar Vasquez Lopez after he fled an initial stop made with the intention of arresting and deporting him. In security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ousting of Peru’s president points to a deeper crisis
~ Male teachers can challenge misogyny in schools every day, not just on International Women’s Day
~ Wasps and frogs keep evolving a crucial pain molecule in their venom. Now we know why
~ 40% of teenage boys believe women lie about domestic and sexual violence: new research
~ In Trump’s precarious world, NZ will need all the middle-sized friends it can get
~ How does Iran go about selecting a new supreme leader? And who is in the running?
~ How the Greeks mapped the mythical places of their heroes and legends
~ Menopause makes teachers’ work lives harder – and may push them out of the profession
~ Why unemployment – and bad jobs – carry hidden social and political costs
~ Netflix and Paramount bidding for a potentially lucrative back catalogue mirrors 18th-century publishing deals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter