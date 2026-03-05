In Trump’s precarious world, NZ will need all the middle-sized friends it can get
By Nicholas Ross Smith, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Anna Christoforou, PhD Candidate, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Canada’s Mark Carney is proposing a new alliance of ‘middle powers’ to offset over-reliance on the US and China. New Zealand would have good reason to be involved.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 5, 2026