Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Trump’s precarious world, NZ will need all the middle-sized friends it can get

By Nicholas Ross Smith, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Anna Christoforou, PhD Candidate, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Canada’s Mark Carney is proposing a new alliance of ‘middle powers’ to offset over-reliance on the US and China. New Zealand would have good reason to be involved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
