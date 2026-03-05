Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does Iran go about selecting a new supreme leader? And who is in the running?

By Eric Lob, Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations, Florida International University
Media reports have cast the son of slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a top candidate for supreme leader. A scholar of Iranian politics explains how the succession process has never been free or fair.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Stricter Rules Needed Around DHS Vehicle Pursuits
~ The ousting of Peru’s president points to a deeper crisis
~ Male teachers can challenge misogyny in schools every day, not just on International Women’s Day
~ Wasps and frogs keep evolving a crucial pain molecule in their venom. Now we know why
~ 40% of teenage boys believe women lie about domestic and sexual violence: new research
~ In Trump’s precarious world, NZ will need all the middle-sized friends it can get
~ How the Greeks mapped the mythical places of their heroes and legends
~ Menopause makes teachers’ work lives harder – and may push them out of the profession
~ Why unemployment – and bad jobs – carry hidden social and political costs
~ Netflix and Paramount bidding for a potentially lucrative back catalogue mirrors 18th-century publishing deals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter