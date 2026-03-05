Tolerance.ca
Netflix and Paramount bidding for a potentially lucrative back catalogue mirrors 18th-century publishing deals

By Marrisa Joseph, Associate Professor of Organisation Studies & Business History, University of Reading
Netflix’s plan to buy the Hollywood studio Warner Bros Discovery is over. The streaming giant was eventually outbid by rival company Paramount Skydance, which is willing to pay around US$111 billion (£82.2 billion) for the company.

It’s not a done deal yet. There will be regulatory hoops that Paramount needs to get through.

But after a tense few months of negotiations, Warner Bros, which put itself up for sale last year, said Paramount’s latest bid was “superior” to the one from Netflix, which…The Conversation


