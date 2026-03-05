Tolerance.ca
This is why you only breathe out of one nostril at a time

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
One of the most bothersome things about being sick or having seasonal allergies is that it makes your nose stuffy and blocked. This makes breathing in through your nostrils frustrating – if not altogether impossible.

But even when you aren’t sick, perhaps you’ve noticed that when you take a deep breath, only one of your nostrils seems to be allowing the air in. Before you panic and wonder if you’re coming down with something, what you’re experiencing is actually a normal bodily process.

Multiple…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
