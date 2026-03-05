Tolerance.ca
Fertiliser costs are soaring amid war in the Middle East. Will your grocery bill follow?

By David Ubilava, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Sydney
Australia gets half its urea – a crucial nitrogen fertiliser – from countries now impacted by the war. But research suggests higher food prices aren’t a given.The Conversation


