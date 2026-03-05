We thought inbred koalas were at risk of extinction. But what we discovered upends genetic conventions
By Andrew Weeks, Associate Senior Research Scientist, The University of Melbourne
Adam Miller, Associate Professor, Genomics and Genetics, RMIT University
Collin Ahrens, Visiting Fellow - Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Population crashes are dangerous and can be irreversible. But new research shows they are not always an evolutionary dead end.
