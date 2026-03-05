Tolerance.ca
Friday essay: long in the shadow of Freud, Carl Jung’s ideas are finding fresh relevance today

By Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
An early figure in the psychoanalytic movement, Jung is often written off. But his ideas of the collective unconscious and emphasis on archetype and myth resonate.The Conversation


