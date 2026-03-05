Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The U.S.-Israel war with Iran could shatter the United Nations-led global order

By Kawser Ahmed, Adjunct Professor, Natural Resource Institute (NRI), University of Manitoba
The U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran raise uncomfortable questions about whether the post-1945 rules-based order still constrains the use of force by major powers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Greeks mapped the mythical places of their heroes and legends
~ Menopause makes teachers’ work lives harder – and may push them out of the profession
~ Why unemployment – and bad jobs – carry hidden social and political costs
~ Netflix and Paramount bidding for a potentially lucrative back catalogue mirrors 18th-century publishing deals
~ Can police reforms improve trust in UK forces?
~ Why do sports shoes squeak? Here’s what our research reveals
~ How to spot the use and abuse of the word ‘context’
~ This is why you only breathe out of one nostril at a time
~ Will the Iran war go global?
~ Persian Gulf desalination plants could become military targets in regional war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter