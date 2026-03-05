Tolerance.ca
El Salvador: Concerns persist regarding the criminalization of human rights defender

By Amnesty International
A year on from the detention of Fidel Antonio Zavala Pérez, a member and spokesperson for the Unidad de Defensa de Derechos Humanos y Comunitarios (UNIDEHC), Amnesty International expresses its concern regarding his prolonged pre-trial detention and the abusive use of criminal law against defenders and community leaders to criminalize the defence of human rights […] The post El Salvador: Concerns persist regarding the criminalization of human rights defender appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
