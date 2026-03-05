Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia, Canada Failing to Uphold Rights During Middle East Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as they leave Parliament following an address, in Canberra, Australia, March 5, 2026. © 2026 Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP Photo This week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is visiting Australia to meet with his counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. With escalating hostilities in the Middle East, the meeting is an opportunity for the leaders of the two “middle power” countries to dispense with muddled messaging and take the lead upholding human rights protections.Carney’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
