Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How dangerous has the conflict in Iran become? Expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
The conflict in the Middle East is now in its sixth day and is showing no sign of letting up. Israeli and US warplanes have continued to strike targets inside Iran, which has prompted retaliatory attacks throughout the region. An American submarine has also sunk an Iranian navy ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing at least 80 people, while Nato defences intercepted a missile heading towards Turkey.

US officials, who initially envisioned the conflict in Iran lasting four to five weeks, are now warning it may go on far longer. “We are accelerating, not decelerating,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wild macaques don’t abandon babies. So why did Punch’s mother?
~ We designed an AI tutor that helps college students reason rather than give them answers
~ Nearly a third of Pennsylvania gamblers are at risk of problem gambling − but few seek treatment
~ 2025 was hotter than it should have been – 5 influences and a dirty surprise offer clues to what’s ahead
~ Researchers are combining drones and AI to make removing land mines faster and safer
~ Why are some stars always visible while others come and go with the seasons?
~ How Denver’s Northeast Park Hill community reduced youth violence by 75%
~ Operational secrecy kept the US from making evacuation plans – and that means Americans in the Mideast could wait days
~ Billions of dollars, decades of progress spent eliminating devastating diseases may be lost with undoing of USAID
~ Women and wealth: what stands in their way and how to overcome it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS