Human Rights Observatory

China: Authorities block life-saving kidney treatment for woman activist ahead of major government meetings

By Amnesty International
Chinese authorities must stop blocking access to medical treatment for a land rights activist, Amnesty International said, as the annual ‘Two Sessions’ meetings of China’s government opened in Beijing. The family of woman human rights defender Yang Li, who recently spent 15 months in detention for her advocacy on land rights, say that her condition […] The post China: Authorities block life-saving kidney treatment for woman activist ahead of major government meetings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
