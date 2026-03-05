Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola’s President Signs Repressive Civil Society Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Angola's President João Lourenço, December 4, 2024. © 2024 Ben Curtis/AP Photo Angolan President João Lourenço has signed into law new legislation that regulates the operation of nongovernmental organizations and other groups in the country. Civil society organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have warned about the serious risks the law poses to civic space in Angola.Published on March 2, the law grants the government broad powers to authorize, monitor, suspend, and financially restrict civil society organizations under vague notions of “security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
