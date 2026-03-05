How the Iran war could create a ‘fertiliser shock’ – an often ignored global risk to food prices and farming
By Nima Shokri, Professor, Applied Engineering, United Nations University
Salome M. S. Shokri-Kuehni, Lecturer in Environmental Engineering, United Nations University; Technical University of Hamburg
Tehran is moving to restrict – or effectively close – the strait of Hormuz to shipping, as part of the latest escalation in the war involving Iran.
Markets have reacted to the global impact of closing this incredibly busy shipping channel, focusing on the risk to oil and gas flows, the prospect…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 5, 2026