Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran conflict: air campaigns rarely work as intended – they often make matters worse

By Matthew Powell, Teaching Fellow in Strategic and Air Power Studies, University of Portsmouth
Fomenting a revolution when you have little ability to control how events play out on the ground can lead to unfavourable outcomes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Iran war could create a ‘fertiliser shock’ – an often ignored global risk to food prices and farming
~ Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s presumed next supreme leader? And would he bring change – or more brutal suppression?
~ Choosing to buy organic food depends more on trust than taste – what our new study in the UK and Japan shows
~ The Iran war and global trade: will the Cape route become the new normal?
~ Ebo Taylor took highlife to the world and changed Ghanaian music forever
~ Zimbabwean artist Option Nyahunzvi explores cultural values in a bold new exhibition
~ What Americans think of the war in Iran
~ Female writers and readers have been challenging the patriarchy for more than 200 years
~ UK: New Molly Russell documentary provides further evidence that social media needs complete redesign
~ Farrer byelection will be on May 9
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter