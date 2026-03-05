Choosing to buy organic food depends more on trust than taste – what our new study in the UK and Japan shows
By Steven David Pickering, Honorary Professor, International Relations, Brunel University of London
Martin Ejnar Hansen, Reader in Political Science, Brunel University of London
Yosuke Sunahara, Professor in Public Administration, Kobe University
In both the UK and Japan, people who trusted the government were more willing to pay extra for organic food.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 5, 2026