Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Iran war and global trade: will the Cape route become the new normal?

By Francois Vreÿ, Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Events in the Middle East during February and March 2026 again disrupted the flows of shipping trade to the eastern and western spheres of the international system.

Given that the global economy is maritime based and rests on secure and predictable flows of goods by sea, the armed attacks on Iran and their maritime spillovers sharply underlined the vulnerability of global maritime trade and its value, which is embedded in safe and predictable deliveries…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Iran war could create a ‘fertiliser shock’ – an often ignored global risk to food prices and farming
~ Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s presumed next supreme leader? And would he bring change – or more brutal suppression?
~ Iran conflict: air campaigns rarely work as intended – they often make matters worse
~ Choosing to buy organic food depends more on trust than taste – what our new study in the UK and Japan shows
~ Ebo Taylor took highlife to the world and changed Ghanaian music forever
~ Zimbabwean artist Option Nyahunzvi explores cultural values in a bold new exhibition
~ What Americans think of the war in Iran
~ Female writers and readers have been challenging the patriarchy for more than 200 years
~ UK: New Molly Russell documentary provides further evidence that social media needs complete redesign
~ Farrer byelection will be on May 9
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter