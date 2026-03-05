Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Americans think of the war in Iran

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
A majority of Americans are against the war, according to a new poll. This has implications for the mid-term elections in November.The Conversation


