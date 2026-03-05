Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: would Labor be supporting this war if it were in opposition?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In 2003, Labor was strongly against the Iraq war. But more than 20 years later and in power, Albanese has had to do a different sort of political calculus.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
