Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Military Calls for Evacuating Southern Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The Israeli military’s call for the immediate evacuation of the entire population of Lebanon south of the Litani River raises serious risks of violations of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said today. The area makes up about eight percent of Lebanon’s territory and is home to hundreds of thousands of people.Israel’s Arabic Military Spokesperson published a post on social media on March 4, 2026, calling on residents of southern Lebanon “to immediately evacuate [their] homes and head north of the Litani River” to “guarantee [their] safety.” The statement warned that “any movement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US just torpedoed an Iranian ship. Here’s why this old tech is hard to defend against
~ Germany: Proposed Bill Would Weaken Right to Social Security
~ “My message is: keep going, there’s no other way”
~ Iran war fallout: risks for the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa
~ Petrol prices too high? Here’s how quickly an EV could save you money
~ In a ‘ruptured’ world order, here’s how Australia can forge new middle-power partnerships
~ What this year’s Tropfest winning film tells us about mothers in the screen industry
~ Paralympic politics: how Russia, Belarus and Israel sparked opening ceremony boycotts
~ The debate NZ should really be having about language policy
~ Are Google’s ‘preferred sources’ a good thing for online news?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter