Human Rights Observatory

Petrol prices too high? Here’s how quickly an EV could save you money

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Transport Technology and Sustainability, Swinburne University of Technology
Conflict in the Middle East has led to long petrol queues in Australia. Going electric ends reliance on fuel imports – but will you pay back the EV premium?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
