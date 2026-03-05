Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a ‘ruptured’ world order, here’s how Australia can forge new middle-power partnerships

By Rebecca Strating, Director, La Trobe Centre for Global Security, and Professor of International Relations, La Trobe University
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made an impassioned pitch in the Australian parliament for middle powers like Canada and Australia to build new coalitions in the “ruptured” global order that are less reliant on the United States.

In a post-rupture world, the nations that are trusted and can work together will be quicker to the punch, more effective in their responses, more proactive in shaping outcomes, and ultimately more secure and prosperous.

The question for middle powers like us is whether we preserve existing rules, write new rules to determine our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
