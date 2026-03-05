Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The US just torpedoed an Iranian ship. Here’s why this old tech is hard to defend against

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
A US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, killing 87 people.

The submarine struck the ship with a torpedo, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, resulting in “quiet death”.

The event marks the first time a US submarine has launched a torpedo in combat or engaged and destroyed a ship since…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
