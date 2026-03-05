Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Proposed Bill Would Weaken Right to Social Security

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two women visit a Jobcenter in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2025 © 2025 Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images (Berlin, March 5, 2026) – The German government’s legislative proposal to replace the existing basic income program for job seekers with a more punitive program would harm human rights and risks breaching the German constitutional guarantee of a dignified standard of living, Human Rights Watch said today. The legislation is due for its second reading in the lower house of parliament. “The government’s plans would worsen living conditions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
