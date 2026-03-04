Tolerance.ca
Paralympic politics: how Russia, Belarus and Israel sparked opening ceremony boycotts

By Jack Anderson, Professor of Sports Law, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics takes place on Friday but geopolitical tensions have spurred some countries, including the Czech Republic, Finland and Ukraine, to boycott the opening ceremony.

The planned boycotts come after a vexed build-up to the summer Olympics in Italy…The Conversation


Read complete article

