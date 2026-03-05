Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“My message is: keep going, there’s no other way”

By Amnesty International
My name is Selma Hajri, I’m 71 and I am Tunisian. I am a doctor and a feminist. About fifteen years ago, I was the founder of an association dedicated to sexual and reproductive rights: the TAWHIDA Ben Cheikh Group. I am an endocrinologist specialising in reproductive health, and I am still the General Secretary of this association.  […] The post “My message is: keep going, there’s no other way” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Proposed Bill Would Weaken Right to Social Security
~ What this year’s Tropfest winning film tells us about mothers in the screen industry
~ Paralympic politics: how Russia, Belarus and Israel sparked opening ceremony boycotts
~ The debate NZ should really be having about language policy
~ Are Google’s ‘preferred sources’ a good thing for online news?
~ GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic may lower the risk of addiction: new study
~ The world’s largest climate finance deal was built to flounder: why funding fails to reach the front-line
~ For 27 years, the Kyle and Jackie O Show indulged Australia’s most vulgar, sexist impulses
~ What is wabi-sabi? Will this Japanese philosophy make me happy?
~ How Australia and NZ rules on plant milks differ from overseas, where cows make the only ‘milk’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter