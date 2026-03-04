Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s rising house insurance premiums warn of a system under strain

By Rohan Havelock, Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Rising premiums and insurer retreat reflect deeper shifts in risk – and strain on a system built for a different era.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A wild girl considers land rights and community in Eva Hornung’s ‘utterly gripping’ new novel
~ GLP-1 drugs may fight addiction across every major substance, according to a study of 600,000 people
~ ‘Centimetre perfect’: how commentator Dennis Cometti became footy’s favourite voice
~ Australia can no longer be complacent about Trump’s America. It’s time to chart a new course
~ Even if Australians won an extra week of leave, we’d need to make sure they could take it
~ The Liberal Party’s current woes are many. Sidelining Victoria is one of them
~ Australia now has 137 urgent care clinics. Are they working?
~ ‘A billion-dollar empire of harm’: how gambling took over Australia
~ ‘Fry now pay later’: tracing a century of skin cancer messaging in Australia
~ New fossil reveals the weird ‘tooth cushions’ of an apex predator from 425 million years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter