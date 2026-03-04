Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia can no longer be complacent about Trump’s America. It’s time to chart a new course

By Nick Bisley, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and Professor of International Relations at La Trobe University., La Trobe University
This begins with an honest recognition of the changing direction of US policy, stated plainly and directly to the Australian people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
