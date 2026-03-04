Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hezbollah − degraded, weakened but not yet disarmed − destabilizes Lebanon once again

By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies, Dickinson College
Hezbollah’s entry into the current war followed the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The group has long been aligned with the Islamic Republic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
