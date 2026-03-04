Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Leaders Offer Lukewarm Defense of International Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump (right) meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, March 3, 2026. © 2026 Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo In times of conflict, such as in the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, governments committed to international law need to be prepared to defend it and in particular protect humanitarian and human rights norms. However, instead of rising to this challenge some European leaders have chosen to belittle the role of international law.For example, referencing the United States and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
