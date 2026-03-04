Tolerance.ca
Starmer’s Iran approach may anger Trump, but it fits with his foreign policy philosophy

By Jason Ralph, Professor of International Relations, University of Leeds
So long as the UK remains committed to progressive realism, the Trumpian realist pursuit of regime change will put even more pressure on the special relationship.The Conversation


