Strait of Hormuz: Gulf states’ food security is at immediate risk but wider shortages could push up consumer prices globally
By Gokcay Balci, Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds
Ebru Surucu-Balci, Assistant Professor in Circular Supply Chains, University of Bradford
Gulf states depend on food imported via the strait – and shipping surcharges could raise the cost of consumer goods around the world.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026