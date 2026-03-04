Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Strait of Hormuz: Gulf states’ food security is at immediate risk but wider shortages could push up consumer prices globally

By Gokcay Balci, Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds
Ebru Surucu-Balci, Assistant Professor in Circular Supply Chains, University of Bradford
Gulf states depend on food imported via the strait – and shipping surcharges could raise the cost of consumer goods around the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
