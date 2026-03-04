Hyrox is booming worldwide – here’s how to train for this race safely and effectively
By Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Once a niche challenge for hardcore athletes, Hyrox has become one of the fastest-growing fitness trends worldwide. It blends elements of endurance running with functional strength work in a way that appeals to both strength and cardio enthusiasts.
Hyrox is a fitness race designed around eight 1km runs – each paired with a strength or conditioning station. After every run, competitors complete a set number of reps or a set distance of exercises before their next 1km run. Typical exercises include sled pushes,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026