Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How would the Iran crisis play out in a world powered by renewables not fossil fuels?

By Katie Marie Manning, Lecturer in Climate Change, Business and Society, King's College London
Clement Sefa-Nyarko, Lecturer in Security, Development and Leadership in Africa, King's College London
Frans Berkhout, Professor of Environment, Society & Climate, King's College London
Imagine the escalating conflict between the US, Israel and Iran unfolding in a world powered mostly by wind, solar and batteries rather than oil and gas.

In today’s fossil-fuelled economy, markets react to Iran’s attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Gulf and the threat to close the strait of Hormuz. Oil prices jump. Governments brace for inflation. Around a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes through the narrow corridor, linking the Gulf states to the wider world. When tensions rise there, energy markets react instantly.

But in a world where most energy is generated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran is putting pressure on the US-UK ‘special relationship’ – but it has survived worse over the years
~ Starmer’s Iran approach may anger Trump, but it fits with his foreign policy philosophy
~ Strength training may be the key to healthy ageing
~ Strait of Hormuz: Gulf states’ food security is at immediate risk but wider shortages could push up consumer prices globally
~ Hyrox is booming worldwide – here’s how to train for this race safely and effectively
~ How prepared are the US and its allies for a protracted conflict in Iran?
~ Space launches are changing the chemistry of Earth’s atmosphere, studies warn – here’s what can be done
~ How to understand the post-Gorton and Denton national poll that puts the Greens ahead of Labour
~ The US is using repurposed Iranian drone technology to attack Iran – a military expert explains why
~ Labour-National standoff aside, the India-NZ trade deal is a blueprint for real growth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter