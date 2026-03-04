As International Women’s Day approaches, why is Mark Carney rejecting gender equity efforts?
By Jeanette Ashe, Visiting Senior Research Fellow, Women's Leadership, King's College London
Fiona MacDonald, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Repositioning Canada in the global hierarchy does not mean leaving 50 per cent of the population behind. Now, more than ever before, it’s critical to double down on the commitment to equity.
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026