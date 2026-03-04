Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is having its #MeToo moment

By Matt Wilkinson, Associate Professor of Sociology, Coastal Carolina University
Ina Seethaler, Associate Professor and Director of Women's and Gender Studies, Coastal Carolina University
With legend Andre Galvao accused of sexual misconduct, gyms and athletes have been forced to confront a culture of silence, hierarchy and gender blindness in the sport.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Front lines of humor: Dark humor voices Ukrainians’ hopes for victory
~ Far from random, China’s global port network is clustering near the world’s riskiest trade routes
~ AI and 3D printing help researchers create heat- and pressure-resistant materials for aerospace and defense applications
~ With Artemis II facing delays, NASA announces big structural changes to the lunar program
~ I study why zebrafish larva prefer to circle left or right, to understand how and why human brains encode right- and left-handedness
~ When unpaid cooking, cleaning and child care get a dollar value, income inequality in the US shrinks – but the gap has grown since 1965
~ Trauma patients recover faster when medical teams know each other well, new study finds
~ Housing First helps people find permanent homes in Detroit − but HUD plans to divert funds to short-term solutions
~ Congress once fought to limit a president’s war powers − more than 50 years later, its successors are less willing to assert their authority
~ ‘AI will be the end of us’ – is Colm Tóibín right about the threat to creative writing?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter