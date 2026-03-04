Trauma patients recover faster when medical teams know each other well, new study finds
By Linda Argote, Thomas Lord Professor of Organizational Behavior and Theory; Director, Center of Organizational Learning, Innovation and Knowledge, Carnegie Mellon University
Jeremy M. Kahn, Professor of Critical Care Medicine and Health Policy & Management, University of Pittsburgh
A new study from a Pittsburgh hospital finds that trauma patients recover faster when emergency medical teams have shared experience working together.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 4, 2026